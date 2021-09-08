Lamborghini Super Trofeo Gears up for Pivotal Round ﻿at WeatherTech Raceway

The competition throughout Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America couldn’t be much tighter as it heads to the fifth of six doubleheader rounds in 2021.

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is the site of this weekend’s action, with 50-minute races slated on Saturday and Sunday. The results will be pivotal with leaders in three of the four classes holding an advantage of five points or fewer entering action. Twenty-eight cars are on the pre-event entry list.

Richard Antinucci appeared to be sailing toward a third Pro class season championship, with four wins in the first six races, until last month’s round at Road America. He crashed in practice at the Wisconsin track and his No. 27 Dream Racing Motorsport, Lamborghini Las Vegas Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO was unable to be repaired. Antinucci joined teammate Dario Capitanio in the No. 22 Huracán for the remainder of the weekend, but a pair of disappointing race finishes allowed Stevan McAleer (No. 16 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán) to close within five points of Antinucci.

Third in the Pro class, 11 points behind Antinucci, are Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson (No. 6 O’Gara Motorsport/US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Beverly Hills Huracán). Eidson won both WeatherTech Raceway ProAm class races in 2019 with co-driver Damon Ockey, on their way to the season championship. Aghakhani won both Am races at the track that same year. Antinucci, though, swept the Pro class wins in 2015 at the track, helping him to his first series title.

The Am class finds Alan Metni (No 99 Change Racing, Lamborghini Dallas Huracán) atop the standings, despite not winning a race. Metni has five second-place finishes and a pair of thirds to give him a three-point lead over Luke Berkeley (No. 23 Dream Racing Motorsport, Lamborghini Broward Huracán) and an 11-point edge on Ashton Harrison (No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing, Lamborghini Paramus Huracán). Berkeley and Harrison each has two wins this season.

There’s another tight battle in LB Cup, with Mark Kvamme and Terry Olson (No. 47 Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Palm Beach Huracán) seeing their lead shrink to five points after a pair of fifth-place results at Road America. Matt Dicken (No. 36 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán) is second in the standings, but keep an eye on John Hennessy (No. 33 O’Gara Motorsport/US RaceTronics, Lamborghini San Diego Huracán). In his first weekend of competition since sustaining a wrist injury at Circuit of The Americas in May, Hennessy won both Road America races, and he was victorious in one of the WeatherTech Raceway contests last year.

The only class where the leaders hold a comfortable advantage is ProAm. Brandon Gdovic and Bryan Ortiz (No. 46 Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Palm Beach Huracán) are 19 points ahead of Victor Gomez (No. 29 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán).

Races are set for 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Both will stream live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and IMSA.com/TVLive. This is the final domestic round before the series heads to Misano, Italy, to cap the North American season on Oct. 28-29. That will be followed by the World Final at the same track Oct. 30-31, gathering competitors from the North American, European and Asian series.