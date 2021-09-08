AACA Library Invites You to Music & Motors on September 11

The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Library and Research Center will be hosting the rockin’ Music & Motors event on September 11, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Combining the thrills of a car show with the electrifying energy of a concert, we bring to you the ultimate local event to raise money for America’s Automotive Library.

According to AACA Library Director Chris Ritter, “This event will be an excellent opportunity for different crowds to come together to share their passions. We hope that people unfamiliar with the old car hobby will gain a new appreciation for our automotive heritage.”

Music & Motors will be located at the newly renovated home of the AACA at 800 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. The fee for entry is $15 per person or $15 per preregistered vehicle. Vehicles that wait until the day of the show pay a $20 registration fee. All students with valid I.D. get in for free, as do children 12 and under. This is NOT a traditional AACA car show with all of the rules, regulations and class judging. This is an open cruise-in type show with no restrictions on age or type of vehicle. Cars/trucks/motorcycles of all years, makes and models as well as hot rods and kit cars are encouraged to attend.

Our musical part of the event is headlined by local alternative rock standouts Observe the 93rd and Lives Lost (formerly Lasciate), with direct support from local favorites Hot & Dangerous (classic rock covers), Ben Ginder Group (blues/rock), and Cody Kilburn (alternative).

We will also be showcasing other local businesses with food trucks from Blazing Swine BBQ, Cheezy Grill LLC, Papa Sneaux (Cajun + snowballs), River Street Sweets (dessert truck) and Poncho’s Backyard Grubbin’ alongside veteran-owned Tattered Flag Brewing Co who will be serving libations. Automotive artist Dan Reed and acrylic painter Sam G will be selling their artwork as well. The car show will be up to 100 local vehicles all gathering to show off their rides and hang out. There will also be a raffle with various gift cards, services and gift baskets going on in between bands playing.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the AACA Library and Research Center, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of automotive history and fostering a public interest in the old car hobby.

We would like to thank our current event sponsors: 717 Tattoo, The Hershey Italian Lodge, Karn’s Foods, Pinup Hair Studio, Pinup Hair Studio Hummelstown and Wilhelm’s Hardware.

Register online at http://www.aacalibrary.org/music-motors/ or over the phone (717-534-2082) with any staff member in the library via credit card. We still have sponsorship opportunities available for this event and future events, so please inquire with any questions.