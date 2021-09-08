NHRA Becomes First Motorsports Organization To Sign NIL Deals With Student-Athletes

As the NHRA season continues this weekend in Indianapolis, the largest auto racing organization in the world today announced it has signed NIL contracts with six Indiana University student-athletes in partnership with industry-leading athlete marketing platform Opendorse. With the signings, NHRA becomes the first motorsports organization to officially partner with student-athletes since NCAA and state regulations were passed on July 1.

Indiana University football players Michael Penix Jr. (Quarterback), Tyrese Fryfogle (Wide Receiver), and Sean Wracher (Long Snapper), basketball players Michael Durr (Center) and Anthony Leal (Guard), and Olympic diver Andrew Capobianco will work closely with the NHRA to promote this weekend’s race on social media.

NHRA leveraged Opendorse Deals to secure and facilitate each partnership. Opendorse Deals is where brands and fans can browse, book, and activate online and offline endorsement opportunities with any athlete.

“We are continually looking to promote the sport in unique ways, and new NIL legislation afforded us the opportunity to collaborate with local student-athletes and engage with the motorsports community in a way that’s never been done before,” said Jeffrey Young, NHRA Vice President, Marketing and Communications. “These athletes are local stars and have an authentic connection with communities across the country where our races take place. We will continue to grow this program, and provide student-athletes with incredible experiences and unprecedented access to our events, drivers, and fans.”

NHRA will engage student-athletes through the remainder of the season in each state where races are held, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Las Vegas, and California.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)