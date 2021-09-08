Wednesday, Sep 08

Jared Mees Sweeps Springfield Mile Doubleheader

 Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, carried out its 2021 American Flat Track (AFT) season with back-to-back wins during this weekend’s doubleheader at the Springfield Mile I and II. Ultimately, Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees swept the weekend and closed the gap with the factory teammate and season’s points leader, Briar Bauman.

 

During Sunday's Springfield Mile I, Mees and Bauman battled closely, as the two were neck-and-neck during the final lap. Though it was Mees who edged out Bauman to capture his sixth-career Springfield Mile victory, while Bauman finished second. Indian Motorcycle privateer Brandon Robinson rounded out the podium with his sixth podium of the season.

 

On Monday, knowing he still had ground to make up on the leaderboard, Mees came out to the Springfield Mile II and dominated the field – ultimately reaching the finish line more a second before Indian Motorcycle privateer Sammy Halbert. The win marked Mees’ seventh-career Springfield Mile win and reignited a championship battle with just three races remaining.

 

“Anyone who knows Jared or has been following his career knows this was a typical Jared Mees performance. With his back against the ropes, a pair of wins were his best option to keep his championship hopes alive,” said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing, Service & Technology. “That said, I’m sure he didn’t go popping champagne bottles, as he’s quickly moving on to the next and preparing for the final three races of the season.”

 

Mees, a five-time Grand National Champion who last won in 2018, has his sights set on reclaiming the No. 1 plate. Facing a 12-point deficit, Mees will have his work cut out for him as Bauman, the two-time reigning SuperTwins Champion, has remained consistent all year, as he’s reached the podium in all but two races this season.

 

The 2021 AFT season will continue Saturday and Sunday, September 11-12, at the Sacramento Mile doubleheader. For more information on Indian Motorcycle Racing, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

