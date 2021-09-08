Storybook Weekend for Keegan Kincaid Ends With Crandon World Cup Win and Pro 2 Title

Professional off-road racer Keegan Kincaid couldn’t have scripted this weekend’s World Championship Off-Road Races at his hometown Crandon International Raceway any better. Despite entering Saturday’s Championship Off-Road finale over 20 points out of the lead, Kincaid took the victory and claimed the season championship by the slimmest of margins. To back it up, he claimed his second career Crandon World Cup win by putting on a clinic in his Pro 2 truck, earning the biggest single-race payday of the season.

“We couldn’t have drawn this one up any better,” said Kincaid. “A lot of things had to go our way for us to take the Pro 2 title back, but we did what was within our control and the rest worked out. If that wasn’t enough, we pushed like crazy and managed to take home the World Cup to cap off an unreal season. To be able to do it in front of the most amazing Crandon crowd ever was an unreal feeling—we’re going to have our work cut out for us to top this next year!”