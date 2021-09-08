Storybook Weekend for Keegan Kincaid Ends With Crandon World Cup Win and Pro 2 Title

For Kincaid to reclaim the points lead in Saturday’s final points race of the season, a lot of things would have to go right. But the Crandon native focused on putting the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel truck where it needed to be, launching to the lead with a terrific holeshot, nabbing bonus points for leading at the halfway caution, and taking his fifth checkered flag of the season. When the dust settled with neither of his top two title rivals on the podium, the final tally saw Kincaid score 459 points—good enough to claim the championship by one point.
Sunday’s World Championship races saw Kincaid on the podium once again, as he kicked off the day with a third place finish in the morning’s Pro 2-only race. With a tough decision to make between sticking with the Pro 2 and switching to Pro 4 for the World Cup race at the end of the day, Kincaid chose track position with the Pro 2 rather than trying to chase the field down on a track that had shown plenty of wear throughout the day.