Wednesday, Sep 08

Mia Chapman Excels in Pro Lite Debut With Fourth Place Crandon World Cup Finish

Racing News
Wednesday, Sep 08 45
Mia Chapman Excels in Pro Lite Debut With Fourth Place Crandon World Cup Finish
Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman wasted no time getting acclimated to a Pro Lite truck in her first weekend in the division at this year’s World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon International Raceway. In her return to short course racing, Chapman nearly cracked the podium in Sunday’s Pro Lite World Championship race, settling in fourth place when all was said and done.
 
“What an experience Crandon was for me this year!” Chapman said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group behind me, so thanks to Yokohama, Kicker, Vision Wheel, and JB15 for giving me the opportunity and the Holtgers for giving me a great truck. To come that close to a Pro Lite World Championship podium in my first try was amazing, and I definitely want to come back in 2022 and finish a few spots higher!”
 
While Chapman has raced at Crandon before, the 2021 World Championship marked her first time stepping up into a truck division after a successful early career stint in mod karts and UTVs. A 98-time podium finisher in the youth divisions where she cut her teeth in racing, the elbows-out style of racing required to stand out in short course quickly came out as she adapted to the new truck.
 
Against by far the deepest Pro Lite field of the season, Chapman qualified a respectable 15th out of 25 on Thursday and came home 14th and on the lead lap in Saturday’s race. As she wasn’t running for the Championship Off-Road title, Saturday primarily served as a tune-up for Sunday’s Pro Lite World Championship, the biggest event of the year, and as a way to give Chapman valuable race experience in the truck.
 
It didn’t take her long to put that experience to good use. As some of the division’s top drivers would falter early, Chapman settled herself into a top 10 spot in the race’s late stages, and looked like a sleeper threat for a top five. On the final lap, everything broke her way, as multiple trucks in podium contention pulled off and Chapman hustled to the finish line. When all was said and done, she’d be scored fourth, under five seconds away from scoring a Pro Lite World Championship podium in her first try.
 
As part of her return to Crandon, Chapman was a key part of Yokohama Tire’s activation efforts at the largest short course event of the year. She made multiple appearances alongside action sports legends Travis Pastrana and Tanner Foust and multi-class short course star Andrew Carlson. Chapman also made an appearance on Speed Sport with her #37 Pro Lite as it was stationed in downtown Crandon as part of this year’s festivities.
 
Mia Chapman is supported by Red Bull, R-N-R Steel, Yokohama, Kicker Performance Audio, Walker Evans Racing, Vision Wheel, Rigid Industries, Jim Beaver’s Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Action Sports Canopies, Muzzys, Sparco, DynoJet, AiM Sports, Xtreme Racing Fabrication, and Rugged Radios. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Portland International Raceway Malukas to Defend Slim Indy Lights Point Lead in Portland »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.