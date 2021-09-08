ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Portland International Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

Taylor Gray will make his first ever appearance at Portland International Raceway on Saturday night.

Last time out at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with the ARCA Menards Series, the Ford driver started seventh and finished fifth on a rough dirt surface.

Through six career ARCA West races, Gray has one win, three top-fives and five top-10s with an average finish of 5.8.

The 16 year old has four career starts on road courses between ARCA and ARCA West with two top-fives and three top-10s.