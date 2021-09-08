ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: Portland International Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion
- Taylor Gray will make his first ever appearance at Portland International Raceway on Saturday night.
- Last time out at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with the ARCA Menards Series, the Ford driver started seventh and finished fifth on a rough dirt surface.
- Through six career ARCA West races, Gray has one win, three top-fives and five top-10s with an average finish of 5.8.
- The 16 year old has four career starts on road courses between ARCA and ARCA West with two top-fives and three top-10s.
- Click here for Gray's career statistics.
DGR PR