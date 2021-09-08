The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Liburnia Hotels & Villas announce a multi-year partnership

As the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series heads to Opatija and the glamorous Croatian Riviera for the September 18-19 NASCAR GP Croatia, series organizer Team FJ and Liburna Hotels & Villas announced today a multi-year partnership that will make Liburnia the Official Accomodation of EuroNASCAR in Croatia.



The largest hotel chain in the Kvarner region of Croatia, Liburnia Hotels & Villas owns 13 hotels, 5 villas and 1 camp. They will offer NASCAR Whelen Euro Series competitors, stakeholders and fans great opportunities for the upcoming NASCAR GP Croatia. The protagonists of the official European NASCAR series will experience all the amenities and the luxury of some of the best hotels in the Riviera.



“We all think the NASCAR GP Croatia in the amazing Kvarner area has everything to become a highlight of the championship and one of the most glamorous destinations for all European race fans and competitors!” declared enthusiastic NWES President - CEO Jerome Galpin. “Liburnia Hotels & Villas is a fabulous partner offering some of the best services in Europe. We are very happy to welcome them as a long term partner to develop the NASCAR GP Croatia but also NASCAR Racing in Central Europe.”



Liburna Hotels & Villas will also be among the official series sponsors for the NASCAR GP Croatia at Automotodrom Grobnik, an event that made its debut in the EuroNASCAR calendar 2020 and quickly became a favorite among drivers, teams and fans.

"We are delighted that such a famous and exclusive race will be held in Grobnik, and we are especially glad that our hotels will be a partner of an organization such as the world-famous EuroNASCAR. Numerous fans of cars and races will have the opportunity to experience Kvarner through this event, and I am convinced that a brand like EuroNASCAR will greatly contribute to the promotion of Opatija and the whole of Kvarner." said Mr Karl Eckerstorfer, member of the Liburnia Riviera Hotels’ Board of Directors.

The September 18-19 NASCAR GP Croatia at Grobnik will feature four exciting NASCAR sprint races, filled with door-to-door battles on track and family-friendly entertainment around the track. Qualifying and all races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media platforms – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR