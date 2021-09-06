TOYOTA POWRi/USAC: Boschele Dominates In POWRi At Lake Ozark; Meseraull, Grant Go 2-3 in USAC At Angell Park

Gavan Boschele took the lead on lap two and proceeded to drive away from the field to win Sunday’s POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League feature at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, while Thomas Meseraull and Justin Grant placed second and third, respectively, in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Firemen’s Nationals at Angell Park Speedway.

Boschele overtook fellow Toyota driver on the second lap and then extended his lead up more than 5.5-seconds before a late yellow bunched the field, but no one could challenge the 13-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina-native on the way to his first career national midget feature victory. He has now earned back-to-back POWRi top-two finishes after placing second at Charleston Speedway. His triumph marked the 43rd for a Toyota driver in 2021.

Boschele’s Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammates Brenham Crouch and Bryant Wiedeman would place second and third as KKM drivers swept the podium for the night. In addition, Brent Crews placed fourth and Kaylee Bryson came home in fifth as Toyota-powered drivers earned the top-five finishing positions on the night.

Wiedeman continues to lead the point race by 155 points over second-place Crews.

POWRi returns to the track Friday night at Jacksonville (Ill.) Speedway.

In USAC competition, Meseraull, starting from the outside of the front row, would take the lead on lap one and dominated much of the 30-lap feature as RMS teammate Justin Grant ran second before a lap 21-caution flag would bunch the field.

On the restart, Tanner Thorson would get past Grant and then overtake Meseraull for the lead running the bottom of the track. The top three would stay intact for the remainder of the race, with Meseraull bringing home a second place finish and Grant placing third. Fellow Toyota drivers Chris Windom and Logan Seavey rounded out the top five.

In addition, Kevin Thomas Jr. would place sixth, one spot ahead of Petry Motorsports teammate Emerson Axsom, while KKM’s Daison Pursley and Buddy Kofoid finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

The championship point race remains tight with Kofoid holding down the top spot ahead of Axsom and Windom.

USAC is back in action later this week with a Friday-Saturday-Sunday triple-header at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Gavan Boschele, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “The KKM guys gave me a great, great car tonight. I’m so thankful. It means a lot and hopefully there’s way more to come.”

Thomas Meseraull, RMS Racing: “This thing is always so good. We kind of killed the tires. Maybe if I moved to the bottom I could have held Tanner off, but we were so good up top. I love this place.”

TRD PR