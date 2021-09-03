Rueschenberg Returns to Port City Raceway for Pete Frazier Memorial

Corbin Rueschenberg of Mesa, Ariz. will return to Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend, competing in the Pete Frazier Memorial at Port City Raceway with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series. Rueschenberg competes in the #26 car in both Winged A-Class and Restricted A-Class and has already competed at Port City on ten nights this year.

The 22nd annual Pete Frazier Memorial competes Friday and Saturday with a live broadcast available on FloRacing.com Nevada Speedway in Missouri hosts the NOW600 championship on Sunday, where Rueschenberg will tentatively add Stock Non-Wing to his plate for a three-division evening.

He has finished second at Port City twice in Restricted to go with a pair of fifths in the Winged A-Class division. Rueschenberg ranks second in the NOW600 A-Class, just 22-points out of the lead. In Restricted, he sits 51-points in arrears. He has one national win in A-Class and three in Restricted. Three weekends of NOW600 championship racing will remain after this weekend with events in October and November.

Friday’s Pete Frazier Memorial preliminary locks in drivers for Saturday’s feature, with a 20-lap Restricted main event and a 25-lap A-Class feature on tap. The high point driver from each class on Friday night will earn $100 courtesy of Spa Technique Fire Systems and JPU Motorsports / Corbin Rueschenberg. Rueschenberg has signed with Chris Wheeler at Wheeler Motorsports Consulting. Their first collaboration is a partnership with Spa Technique which provides on-board fire systems that are being introduced into the Micro Sprint world.

Rueschenberg is supported by Arciterra Real Estate and Development, Spa Technique, MB2 Industries, and Southwest Overhead Door.

Corbin Rueschenberg extends special thanks to Steve and Justyne from MJM Performance, Jake Hagopian from Driven, Cody Christensen & AVED Racing, Cameron Paul, Shane and Riker Pace, Kale Drake, and Hunt Hall.

Fans can follow Corbin Rueschenberg on social media including on Facebook at www.CorbinRueschenberg.com

Corbin Rueschenberg PR