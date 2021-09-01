Max Lanza tops the Legend Trophy at Most

The summer break brought back to all the NASCAR fans a very regenerated and competitive Max Lanza. The Italian driver showed in Czech Republic a very solid pace that permitted him to fight for the overall standings for all the weekend long. At Most Autodrom Lanza finished each session in the overall Top10, bringing him home the lead of the Legend Trophy, with a 8 points gap on the group.



Despite a inclement weather and a continuous change between dry and wet conditions, Max Lanza put his #88 Camaro on top on Friday practice, signing the best time of the day. After the fifth row conquered in an unlucky qualifying session, the #88 Camaro recovered ground in both races, gaining the 7th and 8th overall positions. This also means a victory and a podium in the Legend Trophy, taking the lead the of the class.



"What a weekend! Tricky track due to the weather, but we had a lot of fun. We never gave up and at the end we brought home the result we worked for: we are the new leader of the Legend Trophy!" commented a very satisfied Max Lanza. "A wonderful weekend for our #88, thanks also to the victory of Alon Day on Saturday in the EuroNASCAR PRO Division. A bit disappointed for Race 2, my car was slowed by some contacts and I had to race thinking especially about the trophy classification. We could have aimed to the overall podium, we were fast, we started from the 4th row and we could have had a good result. No problem, we will try again in Croatia!"



Next round of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is scheduled on the Grobnik Circuit, Croatia, on 18 and 19 of september.

Max Lanza PR