Garrett Smith Cochran Bound For Labor Day Blow-Out

Garrett Smith is hoping to celebrate the Labor Day weekend in a victory lane at Cochran Motor Speedway.

Smith will head to the Georgia speedplant this Friday through Sunday to take part in the Labor Day Blow-Out weekend, which is headlined by a $20,000-to-win Crate Racin’ USA Late Model feature on Sunday afternoon.

“This is one of the biggest races of the year for us and it’s really in our backyard,” said Smith, who has earned multiple victories at Cochran Motor Speedway during his young career. “I can’t tell you how much winning that race would mean to me and all of my supporters. I think we’ll have a good shot at performing well.”

Smith recently embarked upon his first tour with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series, finishing sixth in the series standings after earning a best finish of fourth on July 22 at West Georgia Speedway in Whitesburg, Ga.

He’s hopeful that the experience he gained while on the road racing multiple times a week will help him when he returns to a track he’s intimately familiar with.

“Racing with the Southern Nationals Series was a learning experience,” said the 17-year-old Smith. “We went to a lot of tracks I’ve never seen before and I learned something every time I was on the race track. Hopefully I can channel all that knowledge and experience into a successful weekend at Cochran.”

The Labor Day Blow-Out weekend begins on Friday, Sept. 3 with practice from 7 to 10 p.m. Qualifying and heat races are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 with the $20,000-to-win Crate Racin’ USA Late Model main event scheduled to take place Sunday, Sept. 5.

