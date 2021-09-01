Positive weekend for Alina Loibnegger and Solaris Motorsport at Most

At the Most Automotodrom, Czech Republic, the two EuroNASCAR cars fielded by Solaris Motorsport showed a great competitivity both in PRO and Rookie Division. Alina Loibnegger conquered the win in the Lady Trophy, while Francesco Sini and Pierluigi Veronesi did outstanding races enjoying all the fans, but the luck was not on their side.



The weather was the great protagonist of the weekend in Most, with sun and rain that have continuously alternated for three days in Czech Republic. With these conditions, the Camaro of Francesco Sini and Alina Loibnegger and the Mustang of Pierluigi Veronesi showed a solid pace in each moment, allowing the drivers to aim both for the overall results and the Trophies classification.



In EuroNASCAR 2, the young rookie Alina Loibnegger conquered the Lady Cup win on Saturday Race while on Saturday brought home the second place both on the female standing and the Rookie Trophy, just one position far from the overall Top10.



At the wheel of the Mustang #27, Pierluigi Veronesi did great things but he didn't manage to finalize them. The Italian driver signed the second fastest lap in the chaotic Race 1, starting on front row in the Sunday Race. Unfortunately, when he was solid second, Veronesi was pushing out by a rival and was forced to retire due the damages on his #27 Ford Mustang.



In the EuroNASCAR PRO Division, Francesco Sini made a great show for all the fans in both races. On Saturday, the Italian driver choose to remain on track with slick tyres under the rain. A move risky and spectacular at the same time, with the Camaro sliding in all the corners, Sini was recovering ground on the leader since until he was forced to a pit stop due to heavy rain. All his glory dreams were moved on Race 2, but at the start of the Sunday course his Camaro was heavily hit by another driver, sending the #12 Camaro into the grass and forced it to a recover from the back. Sini didn't give up and manage to end a flat out race in a solid P8. After the checkered flag the Race Control decided to exclude him to the race for a DT infringement.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series circus moves now to Croatia, where the Grobnik Circuit will host the fourth round of this eventful 2021 season.

