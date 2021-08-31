Overland Expo Reveals First-Ever Ultimate Overland Vehicle, Motorcycle Builds

Overland Expo, the world's premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, revealed its two Ultimate Overland Builds, the Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road and Honda Africa Twin.

Over the last six months, Official Builder MULE Expedition Outfitters transformed the 4Runner into Overland Expo’s vision of the Ultimate Overland Vehicle. Simultaneously, the Africa Twin was given an equally intensive workover by Overland Expo’s Adventure Motorcycle Ambassador Eva Rupert, resulting in a moto worthy of the Ultimate Overland Motorcycle moniker.

Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road

“The Ultimate Overland 4Runner, which the Overland Expo staff lovingly nicknamed ‘Earl,’ is even more impressive than we could have imagined. The craftsmen at MULE Expedition Outfitters did a fantastic job installing the collection of world-class components,” said Lodestone Events Marketing and Communications VP Jessica Kirchner. “We will demonstrate in the coming months that the 4Runner is more than just a pretty face; it is truly an ultimate overlanding 4x4. We hope it is a build that inspires others to get out and get going on their own adventures.”

Between now and October, Overland Expo staff and a few select partners will put the 4Runner to the test. They’ll do exactly what the Ultimate Overland 4Runner was designed to do: explore the backcountry. Piloting the 4Runner, these overlanders will craft Trips & Trails and How-To stories on the Compass to further educate and inspire overlanders of all skill levels.

"We're excited to partner with Overland Expo for this adventure-focused Toyota 4Runner project," said Joe Moses, Toyota vehicle marketing and communications, Toyota Motor North America. "The growing overland segment is an area where Toyota SUVs and trucks thrive, and we're excited to highlight why the 4Runner is such a great platform for exploration."

Overlanders can learn about the Toyota 4Runner as well as its components and parts as well as the rig’s journeys on its dedicated landing page: www.overlandexpo.com/ultimate-overland-vehicle

Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT

“What an absolute pleasure it has been putting together our Ultimate Overland Motorcycle,” said Overland Expo’s Motorcycle Ambassador, Eva Rupert. “I have put my blood, sweat, and tears into building this moto and I couldn’t be prouder of how the Africa Twin and all its incredible components turned out. Through the transformation from stock bike to Ultimate Moto, I discovered her personality and I nicknamed her ‘Razzle-Dazzle.’ She’s sparkly, but she’s got some grit to her, too.”

The Ultimate Overland Moto will hit the trails and star in Compass editorial content over the next three months. Again, the goal of this content is to inspire people to build their own Ultimate Overland Moto and explore the world’s trails on two wheels.

“At Honda, we are elated with how the Ultimate Overland Motorcycle turned out,” said Colin Miller, Honda Powersports’ Assistant Manager of Communications. “The Africa Twin embodies the term ‘true adventure’ and this build serves to underscore that fact.”

Overlanders can learn about the Honda Africa Twin as well as its components and parts as well as the moto’s journeys on its dedicated landing page: www.overlandexpo.com/ultimate-overland-motorcycle/

What’s Next

The 2021 Ultimate Overland Vehicle and Ultimate Overland Motorcycle will both make the pilgrimage to Overland Expo West, September 24-26 in Flagstaff, AZ and Overland Expo East, October 8-10 in Arrington, VA. Following the East event, both the 4Runner and Africa Twin will be auctioned off on Bring a Trailer with the proceeds going to fund the Overland Expo Foundation.

Through its initiatives, the Overland Expo Foundation works to advance the protection of public lands, enhance the ability and freedom to explore the world by overland vehicle or adventure motorcycle, provide education that fosters preparedness, understanding, and a more conscientious community, complete trail restoration and cleanup programs, and fund overland travelers that make a difference in our communities.

Ultimate 4Runner parts suppliers: Firestone Tires, Mayhem Wheels, 7P Overland, ALP Generators, REDARC, ARB 4x4 Accessories, KC-Adventure Further, Alu-Cab, OK4WD, MagnaFlow, Garmin, Westin, Superwinch, Wagan Tech, TOTAL CHAOS Fabrication, XPLOR, Radflo, CBI Offroad, Prinsu Design, Atlantic British /Clearview USA, Helux, and Midland Radio.

Ultimate Africa Twin parts suppliers: Outback Motortek, Jesse Luggage, Denali Electronics, Garmin, Wolfman Luggage, KonTour Seats, Heidenau Tires, and Superwinch.