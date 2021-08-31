Bobby McCarty and Carson Kvapil Return to CARS Tour Victory Lane in Series Return to Motor Mile

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour returned to the Motor Mile Speedway in the southwest mountains of Virginia Saturday night for the first time since the 2019 season. Just as in previous events at the 4/10th mile track, multiple grooves of racing produced tough battles amongst competitors, before eventual winners sailed away for wins in the closing laps.

Bobby McCarty made it back-to-back wins at Motor Mile Speedway dating back to the series last time in the New River Valley during the 2019 season. Carson Kvapil picked up his third win of the season in his attempt to regain his championship points lead from the beginning of the year.

Super Late Model Recap

Matt Craig looked to possibly make it two in a row, but pitting for adjustments on a lap forty competition caution gave his championship points rival Carson Kvapil the lead and he never looked back.

Kvapil dominated the final sixty laps of the event and scored some much needed championship points on Craig to tighten the battle between the two.

Georgia native Jake Garcia continued his hot streak of wins and strong finishes with the runner-up position over Matt Craig who was able to recover and finish third to grab a podium finish.

Giovanni Bromante returned to racing for the first time in over a year to a solid fourth place finish, but it was Jeff Batten who grabbed people’s attention all night. The veteran of Nashville, North Carolina raced within the top three all night until having to settle for fifth when the brakes went south on his family owned #49 Batten Ceramic Tile machine.

Late Model Stock Car Recap

Bobby McCarty had to work hard for it but was able to extend his championship point lead slightly, scoring his second win of the season Saturday night at Motor Mile Speedway.

Starting from the outside pole position, McCarty took command of the lead position through the early portion of the race. McCarty’s strait-away lead was erased via a caution just prior to the event’s halfway point.

That was the opportunity that Justin Johnson needed to give McCarty all he could handle for the top spot. Johnson used the outside lane, with McCarty on the bottom, to accelerate his #44 machine to the lead to score an all-important bonus point.

Despite his efforts McCarty’s #22 Solid Rock Carriers Toyota shined in the final stages of the 125 lap race and pulled away from the rest of the field to score the win.

Johnson kept McCarty in his sights to finish second, with track favorite Mike Looney taking the checkered flag in third position.

Rookie Kaden Honeycutt finished fourth and continued his 2021 streak as the only CARS Late Model Stock Tour driver to complete every single lap thus far this season.

Youngster Jonathan Shafer equaled his best finish of the 2021 season in fifth to round out the top five finishers.

Long Run Transportation 225 pres. by Food Country USA

Motor Mile Speedway – Fairlawn, VA

August 28, 2021

Super Late Model Unofficial Finish

1. #35 Caron Kvapil

2. #35G Jake Garcia

3. #54 Matt Craig

4. #81 Giovanni Bromante

5. #49 Jeff Batten

6. #4 Kyle Plott

7. #7 Justin Crider

8. #13 Austin McDonald

9. #11 Michael Ritch

10. #14 Jake Keaton

11. #96 Grant Enfinger

Late Model Stock Car Unofficial Finish

1. #22 Bobby McCarty

2. #44 Justin Johnson

3. #87 Mike Looney

4. #4H Kaden Honeycutt

5. #91 Jonathan Shafer

6. #8 Josh Berry

7. #95 Sam Yarbrough

8. #4D Kyle Dudley

9. #88 Connor Jones

10. #97 Daniel Silvestri

11. #14 Jared Fryar

12. #2 Brandon Pierce

13. #21 Chase Purdy

14. #08 Deac McCaskill

15. #54 Jake Crum

16. #24 Mike Darne

17. #99 Layne Riggs

18. #4 Jonathan Findley

19. #8S Rusty Skewes

20. #17 Joe Valento

21. #81 Mini Tyrrell