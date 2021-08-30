ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Milwaukee Mile

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Start: 5th Finish: 4th Gray started the Sprecher 150 from the fifth position. After biding his time for much of the opening stage, he moved into third on lap 48.

The first competition caution waved on lap 50. The No. 17 team pitted for tires and fuel and restarted the second stage from third.

On the restart, the Ripper Coffee Fusion fell to fifth briefly, but reassumed fourth a few laps later and maintained there for the duration of the stage.

The second competition caution waved on lap 100 and the team pitted once more for tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment. Gray restarted in fourth and quickly moved his way into second on the restart.

A caution flag came out on lap 118 and Gray fell to fourth when the green flag waved again. He would ultimately finish there when the checkered flag fell.