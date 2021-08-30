ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Milwaukee Mile

|
Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion
Start: 10th
Finish: 8th
- Iest qualified 10th for his first appearance at the Milwaukee Mile.
- Over the opening 50 laps, the California driver settled into a rhythm and steadily moved his way forward to the sixth position.
- The team opted to pit for tires, fuel and some adjustments to help free the car up. On the restart, he quickly moved into the fourth position on the opening lap.
- The car faded over the second stage and Iest held onto eighth as the competition caution waved on lap 100. The team pitted again for tires, fuel and adjustments to gear up for the final 50 laps.
- Iest advanced to seventh on the restart, but held steady in ninth for much of the final stage. A caution on lap 118 bunched the field up one final time and he was able to gain one additional position to finish eighth.