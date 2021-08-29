D.J. Freitas Earns First Career Western Midget Racing Victory

Sprint car driver turned Western Midget Racing competitor D.J. Freitas made the most of his fifth career series start, taking his maiden victory on Saturday at the Ventura Raceway. The win is also Freitas’ fourth podium finish in the stock production powered series this season for the Hawaiian born racer from Northern California.

Heat races were split by Arizona’s Kyle Huttenhow and points leader Blake Bower of Brentwood. Atascadero’s Randi Pankratz shared the front row with Freitas for the feature. Against the backdrop of a strong crowd at the Ventura Fairgrounds, Freitas fended off a challenge from fifth-starting Bower over the final two-laps to grab the win. Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown both started and finished third. Fresno’s Tyler Dolacki drove Cameron Beard’s No. 24 to a fourth-place finish after starting ninth. Pankratz finished fifth.

Western Midget Racing will be at Ventura Raceway on September 11 in action which will be streamed live on FloRacing.com

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

August 28, 2021 – Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 57 Kyle Huttenhow; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower

FEATURE (20 laps) - 1. 7-D.J. Freitas[2]; 2. 9-Blake Bower[5]; 3. 32 Cory Brown[3]; 4. 24-Tyler Dolacki[9]; 5. 11-Randi Pankratz[1]; 6. 8k-Kala Keliinoi[4]; 7. 0FG-David Prickett[11]; 8. 20w-Megan Moorhead[8]; 9. 5-Joey Bishop[7]; 10. 20-Kyle Hawse[10]; 11. 31-Todd Hawse[12]; 12. 22q-Mike Long[13]; 13. 57-Kyle Huttenhow[6]

NEXT RACE: September 11 Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.)

