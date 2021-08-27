Mixed weather conditions at Autodrom Most: Vittorio Ghirelli and Max Lanza fastest in Free Practice

The sky opened several times on Friday and rain poured during the opening day of the NASCAR GP Czech Republic. Due to the mixed conditions at the Autodrom Most, the 4 free practice sessions demanded everything from the drivers in EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2. In the end, Hendriks Motorsport’s Vittorio Ghirelli and CAAL Racing’s Max Lanza topped the combined standings in the Friday’s sessions.



EuroNASCAR PRO: Fastest lap in Free Practice 2 despite the rain



The weather was unpredictable the whole day long but Vittorio Ghirelli found the best track conditions in the second session in the afternoon. The Italian clocked a 1:51.900-lap on the damp track and bested his teammate Giorgio Maggi, who was the fastest Junior Trophy contender, by just 0.191 seconds.



NASCAR Whelen Euro Series veteran Frederic Gabillon followed in third, 0.304 seconds off the pace. Reigning Champion Alon Day, who was first in Free Practice 1 in his #88 CAAL Racing Chevrolet Camaro, ended up fourth with his solid lap time from the first session. Challenger Trophy driver and EuroNASCAR PRO rookie Andrea Nori rounded out the top-5 at the wheel of his #90 Not Only Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro.



DF1 Racing’s motorsports veteran Marc Goossens ended up sixth ahead of championship leader Loris Hezemans. The driver of the #7 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang drove his fastest lap in the second session and bested his fellow countryman Sebastiaan Bleekemolen from the Netherlands. RDV Competition’s Ulysse Delsaux and NWES returnee Romain Iannetta, who landed a last minute deal with Marko Stipp Motorsport, rounded out the top-10.



EuroNASCAR 2: Totally different track conditions



While the best times were almost equally split between sessions 1 and 2 in EuroNASCAR PRO, the best lap times in EuroNASCAR 2 were driven in Free Practice 1. The second session was declared wet after moderate rainfall in the preceding EuroNASCAR PRO session. In the end, Max Lanza clocked the fastest lap of the day with a 1:52.806.



Brands Hatch race winner Advait Deodhar closed the day in second, 0.240 seconds shy of the Italian in first place. Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport’s Vladimiros Tziortzis followed in third, while Valencia double race winner Martin Doubek finished fourth. Tobias Dauenhauer, who topped the standings in Free Practice 2 on a soaked race track, completed the top-5.



Not Only Motorsport’s Alberto Panebianco was the fastest Rookie Trophy contender in sixth, while DF1 Tiger Justin Kunz was classified in seventh. Leevi Lintukantu was among the fastest rookies on the grid in eighth. Legend Trophy leader Yevgen Sokolovskiy, who’s piloting the #48 Marko Stipp Motorsport Camaro, ended up ninth ahead of Paolo Valeri.



The NASCAR GP Czech Republic at Autodrom Most takes place on August 28-29. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on the EuroNASCAR social media platforms – YouTube, NWES App, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

