Four Points Separate Bower and Prickett in Wmr Championship With Ventura on Tap

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction charges back to Ventura Raceway with a close championship battle, as Brentwood’s Blake Bower has just a four-point advantage over Fresno’s David Prickett. The 17th round of the stock production powered Midget series pays points towards a best-of-12 championship.

Bower has won six times this season including twice at Ventura. Although he suffered mechanical trouble on August 21 at the Johnny Key Classic in Watsonville, Bower’s teammate Bryant Bell went on to the checkered flag for his first career triumph.

Prickett has seen the checkered flag first on five occasions this year with his most recent win coming over an 18-car field at Ventura on June 26. Prickett will be joined in the pits this weekend by entries for Mike Long of Thousand Oaks, Calif. and David Raquenio of Clovis. Raquenio suffered injuries in a Midget crash at Merced Speedway in 2020 and will be making his return to WMR on Saturday.

Santa Paula’s Megan Moorhead is just 54 points behind in the championship in third, aiming for victory in the no. 20w for Pasillas Tire Service. Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz. ranks fourth in his Boss Chassis with Hawaiian Kala Keliinoi running fifth in the no. 8k.

Seventh running championship contender Cameron Beard of Atwater is expected on Saturday along with Las Vegas’ Todd and Kyle Hawse. A host of Arizona drivers are planning to compete as well as several Southern California competitors. The large field will join VRA Sprint Cars, Dwarf Cars, IMA Modifieds, IMCA Mod Lites, and T.Q. Midgets in the busy program. More details are available at www.VenturaRaceway.com

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

