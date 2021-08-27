Telford Targets $20k to Win Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway

Middleton, Idaho’s Zach Telford will aim for the biggest purse of his young career as the teenager heads to Meridian Speedway for this weekend’s NAPA AUTO PARTS Idaho 208. The $20,000-to-win Super Late Model race is augmented by Friday qualifying races, a 75-lap Super Pro Late Model race and Saturday’s Twin 35s for local Pro Late Models. Telford will compete in all three divisions, compiling nearly 400 laps of competition around the quarter-mile.

All three entries will be backed by Project Filter, Idaho's tobacco prevention and cessation program. Project Filters offers free resources and support to help people quit smoking, vaping and chewing.

The action will be aired to worldwide audience on FloRacing.com Not only does Saturday’s Idaho 208 pay $20,000-to-win, but it will also pay $475 to start. A halfway break will take place at lap 104 but no tires may be changed during the break.

Telford scored four wins in NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modified competition at Meridian in 2020. He is fresh off top-ten finishes in both the 200-lap Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin and the JM Environmental 227 at Stockton in California. Those extra distance races on quarter-mile bullrings should give Telford the experience and momentum to prevail in the Idaho 208.

Action gets started Friday with practice followed by time trials at 5:30pm local time for $1,000-to-win. 25-lap qualifying races and the 75-lap Super Pro Late Model feature will follow. On Saturday, grandstands open at 4:45 pm with racing at 6:30pm

Zach Telford Racing thanks: Project Filter, Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear for their support.

