Max Gutiérrez and Rette Jones Racing set for penultimate ARCA East race of 2021

In the series’ most recent race at Iowa Speedway, Gutiérrez and his Mark Rette-led team had a solid showing at the 0.875-mile oval, but a tight field and close competition left Gutiérrez with a 12th place finish in the ARCA combined event and definitely more to be desired.

Luckily this weekend at the iconic Milwaukee (Wisc.) Mile, most of the ARCA field will be on the same page.

The series returns to the short track after a 14-year hiatus with only one driver entered in the next-to-last ARCA Menards Series East race of the season with previous experience at the track.

Gutiérrez hopes the lack of inexperience for his competitors will put the field on a level playing field.

“I’m excited about getting back in an ARCA car with these Rette Jones Racing guys,” said Gutiérrez. “It’s hard to believe that the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East season is almost over with, but we still have time to get ourselves another win and make our presence known not only on Sunday but next month at Bristol too.”

Not exactly thrilled with his most recent performance at Iowa Speedway, Gutiérrez has hunkered down and focused on trying to better prepare himself for the 150 laps that await him on Aug. 29.

“I take every race seriously, but Milwaukee is an opportunity for our Rette Jones Racing team,” added Gutiérrez. “While there have been some teams and just one driver that has prior experience at The Milwaukee Mile – I’ve been doing what I can looking at photos, watching old races and just doing everything I can to make sure that when the track opens for practice, we can take advantage of the time allotted.

“The track is going to be green for a lot of us, so we just have to focus on making sure we get our No. 30 TOUGHBUILT Ford Fusion dialed in during practice and then make the right adjustments for qualifying and the race that keep us in the hunt.”

With two races remaining in 2021, Gutiérrez remains mathematically in the fight for the championship sitting fourth in the series standings, 30 points behind leader Sammy Smith and 11 markers behind current runner-up Mason Diaz.

The 18-year-old Gutiérrez knows his Rette Jones Racing team will have to be nearly flawless over the next four weeks and contend wins and top-five finishes.