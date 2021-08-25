Turn 3 Motorsport Heads to New Jersey for Triple Race Weekend

|
Turn 3 Motorsport will head to New Jersey Motorsports Park this week for a triple race contest in both the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. The 2.25-mile, 12-turn Thunderbolt Raceway road course will be home to the penultimate event of the season, and with six races taking place across the two series, there will be a significant amount of championship points at stake going into the weekend.
Indy Pro 2000 Championship // #3 James Roe // Topcon/Trintech
“I’m really looking forward to this weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park, especially after coming off such a strong weekend in St. Louis,” said James Roe. “I had a pole and win at this track in 2018, so it’s a favorite for me, and I’m hungry for more success. Our work will be cut out for us in testing to get the car where it needs to be, but I have no doubt the team will give me the tools to get the job done.”