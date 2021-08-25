Wednesday, Aug 25

Turn 3 Motorsport Heads to New Jersey for Triple Race Weekend

Racing News
Turn 3 Motorsport will head to New Jersey Motorsports Park this week for a triple race contest in both the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. The 2.25-mile, 12-turn Thunderbolt Raceway road course will be home to the penultimate event of the season, and with six races taking place across the two series, there will be a significant amount of championship points at stake going into the weekend.
 
Indy Pro 2000 Championship // #3 James Roe // Topcon/Trintech
 
“I’m really looking forward to this weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park, especially after coming off such a strong weekend in St. Louis,” said James Roe. “I had a pole and win at this track in 2018, so it’s a favorite for me, and I’m hungry for more success. Our work will be cut out for us in testing to get the car where it needs to be, but I have no doubt the team will give me the tools to get the job done.”

James Roe in his #3 Topcon/Trintech Indy Pro 2000 car

Christian Weir // #32 R+L Carriers/Autobahn Country Club // USF2000 Championship

“I’m looking forward to great results this weekend,” said Christian Weir. “The team has been working very hard on preparing us drivers for this weekend, and I feel I will be able to build off of our last event at Mid-Ohio and get some good results. I felt fast testing at this track, so I’m hoping for the best in the races!”

Christian Weir in his #32 R+L Carriers/Autobahn Country Club USF2000 car

Josh Green // #33 JHG/Mark Green // USF2000 Championship

“We had a very successful two day test recently at this circuit, and I feel we have a strong package going into this weekend,” said Josh Green. “We all left the test very content with what was achieved, and I feel that – as well as the recent momentum with the first pole and near podium at Gateway for my teammate James Roe – we will carry that success into these final rounds of the championship. It’s been too long of a break, and I’m excited and ready to get back at it again!”

Josh Green in his #33 JHG/Mark Green USF2000 car

Dylan Christie // #34 DCR // USF2000 Championship

“I am excited to see how my preparation during the summer break pays off in this upcoming event at New Jersey Motorsports Park,” said Dylan Christie. “I have done a lot to make sure that I am mentally where I should be. I am approaching the weekend with confidence and am excited to put my abilities to the test.”

Dylan Christie in his #34 DCR USF2000 car

“New Jersey Motorsports Park will be our biggest race weekend so far this season,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “We have a lot of races across the two series, and it’s going to be important that we work together as a team to maximize our potential. We had a good two day test here a few weeks back, so I’m looking forward to getting the event started and seeing where are come Friday. The last two events are always your final push of the season, and it’s important for the drivers that aren’t in the championship hunt to perform at their highest level. I feel the team is as well prepped for this weekend as we have ever been, and we will give our drivers the tools they need to go out and get the job done.”
 
Friday will be a pre-event test day followed by official practice, qualifying, and the first of three races in USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 on Saturday. Sunday will host another qualifying session and two more races for each of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires series. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.
Road to Indy TV
Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
