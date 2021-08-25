Mia Chapman Returns to Short Course With Pro Lite Debut at Crandon

Before moving primarily to desert racing, the Florence, Arizona native cut her teeth in short course racing through her childhood and teenage years. With seven championships already under her belt in youth divisions by the age of 13, Chapman’s ascent continued with more victories and podiums after a step into Mod Karts. It was there that she became Red Bull’s first female four-wheel racing athlete in the United States, and a move into UTV racing in the desert came shortly thereafter.

Crandon is just the latest stop in Chapman’s unique 2021 campaign, which sees her primarily running in the Best in the Desert UTV Production class. Alongside that, Chapman also took part in Red Bull’s inaugural Mountain Scramble in Pennsylvania over Memorial Day weekend. She was also recently profiled in a Red Bulletin feature titled “ Daughter of the Desert ,” which can be found in the September 2021 edition of the magazine.

Leading up to the event, Chapman will be hard at work testing her Pro Lite over the coming weeks in preparation for her first start in the class. Be sure to follow @miaaa.chapman on Instagram for behind the scenes content before and during the race weekend, as well as all of Mia’s endeavors both in and out of the cockpit.

Mia Chapman is supported by Red Bull, R-N-R Steel, Yokohama, Kicker Performance Audio, Walker Evans Racing, Vision Wheel, Rigid Industries, Jim Beaver’s Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Action Sports Canopies, Muzzys, Sparco, DynoJet, AiM Sports, Xtreme Racing Fabrication, and Rugged Radios. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.