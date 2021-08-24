Milwaukee Mile Preview For This Sunday's Racing Event

This Sunday, August 29th the cars and stars of the ARCA Menards Series will be returning to the famed Milwaukee Mile for the first time in 14 years with the Sprecher 150. The young stars will be accompanied by three other racing series: the Big 8 Late Models, Upper Midwest Vintage Series, and the Mid-Am Series.

The ARCA Menards Series, with just five races remaining, has seen an incredible 2021 season. With two future stars of stock car racing going back and forth with blows week-after-week, Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim put on an incredible display of talent especially this weekend, when the series had a double header at the asphalt of Michigan and the dirt of Springfield. Gibbs was able to capture the win at Michigan while Heim, despite contact with a lapped car at Springfield, came back to dominate the entire field and capture his 6th win of the year.

Just one point separates both youngsters in the point race as they will set their eyes upon the historic Mile for a chance to move that much closer to points champion at the end of the season.

This will be the second set of races scheduled for the Milwaukee Mile this year. The Mile which has such a long and storied run is one of the greatest spectacles in all of motorsports. The intense high speeds around the tight banked corners make for some of the greatest racing action the sport has to offer.

Track Enterprises PR