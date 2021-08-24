Blud Lubricants Partners With Western Midget Racing

Blud Lubricants, a premium synthetic lubricant manufacturer based in Medina Ohio, announced an associate sponsorship agreement today with Western Midget Racing (WMR) that includes a points fund contribution and a product contingency program.

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction is a stock-production powered series that races at the California ovals of Petaluma Speedway, Ocean Speedway, Ventura Raceway, and in Arizona at Adobe Mountain Speedway. They offer a championship points fund for the best-12 finishes and an additional “Road Warrior” fund which honors participation of drivers across the over 20 races offered in 2021.

“We are honored that Blud Lubricants recognizes the marketing value of promoting their outstanding products through exposure with WMR,” said Mike McCluney, owner of the California based regional midget racing series. “This is going to be a really easy and fun deal for us because a number of our teams already swear by Blud products. It’s easy to promote products that you already believe in,” he added.

“Blud Lubricants is very happy to work with the Western Midget Racing (WMR) group and their fantastic group of racers. Our company was created to offer factory racing quality lubricants to racers from Novice to the Top Pros. Performance, protection and durability are keys for any level of racing!”, expressed Jefferson Green, CEO of Blud Lubricants.

The next event for Western Midget Racing will be on Saturday August 28 at Ventura Raceway.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook! Blud Lubricants is online at www.BludLubricants.com

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

WMR PR