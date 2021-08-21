ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion Start: 4th Finish: 8th Moffitt started the 100-lap event from the 4th position by way of his position in the owner's point standings.

On lap one of the race, Moffitt was forced into the wall by a fellow competitor and had to pit for four fresh tires and damage repair. He went three laps down to the leaders, but rejoined in 15th.

The team decided to pit at the lap 35 competition break. On the first time down pit road, they added fuel and worked on damage and then came back down a second time to change all four tires.

The Clean Harbors Fusion was in 12th, 2 laps down when the caution flag waved for the second competition break on lap 70. The team changed tires and fueled up to make it to the end of the race.

After restarting 12th, Moffitt was able to log laps and advance up to the eighth position where he ultimately finished.