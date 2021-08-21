McIntosh Goes Wire-to-Wire in POWRi At Charleston Speedway

Starting from the outside of the front row, Cannon McIntosh went straight to the lead on the opening lap and never relinquished the top spot in a dominating victory in Friday’s POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League feature at Charleston Speedway.

The win is McIntosh’s third in POWRi competition this season and his second in a row after winning at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in his last start in the series. Overall, he’s won four national midget features this season.

Gavan Boschele started the race on the pole, but McIntosh went around him on the outside to immediately take the lead, with Boschele in second, followed by Daison Pursley, Brent Crews and Bryant Wiedeman.

Right from the start, McIntosh began to pull away, while the rest of the field settled in behind him. By the midway point, the action started to heat up for positions two through five.

Crews would pass Pursley for third on lap 12, but Pursley stayed right on him and reclaimed the position on lap 15. He then continued his climb up the grid by overtaking Boschele on lap 20. Ahead of them, McIntosh had pulled out to 2.377 seconds.

Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammates Pursley and Boschele continued to battle for second with Boschele passing Pursley for the position on lap 23. By that time, McIntosh had stretched his lead out to more than 3.5 seconds and as they entered the final five laps, the lead continued to grow out to 4.02 seconds.

As it came down to the final laps, Brenham Crouch would move past Pursley for third, but no one had anything for McIntosh, who drove his Dave Mac Motorsports Toyota to a 3.3-second victory over Boschele. Crouch would claim the final podium position in third, followed by Pursley and Crews in an all-Toyota top five.

Also earning top-10 finishes on the night were Wiedeman in eighth and Ryan Timms, who placed ninth.

POWRI is back in action Saturday night at Macon (Ill.) Speedway.

TRD PR