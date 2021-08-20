Jim Beaver Conquers Vegas to Reno, Scores Runner-Up Finish

Professional off-road racer and nationally syndicated radio host Jim Beaver had another performance to remember in Friday’s Vegas to Reno, the centerpiece of the 2021 Best in the Desert championship season. Another excellent day in the office for the driver of the #2915 General Tire Polaris RZR in the UTV Pro Unlimited class ended with a second place finish, just under two minutes off of a victory, and another excellent points day heading into a busy fall.
 
“That was some of the most fun I’ve had racing in a long time,” said Beaver. “We had an amazing battle all day with Randy Raschein, Michael Isom, and Chris Blais, with tons of passing all the way through. We’ve got such a great group of racers in the Unlimited class, one of the best I’ve ever dealt with in desert racing, and it’s been spectacular battling with them this season. I’m pumped about the podium finish, and I can’t wait to keep up the title fight at Laughlin next month!”
 
Since taking the reins of “Mona Lisa” from Mitch Guthrie and shifting it into Unlimited spec, Beaver has been posting stellar results all year in 2021. He came into the weekend fourth in BITD class points after running at podium paces at both the season-opening Parker 250 and the Silver State 300 in May. On top of that, he earned a second place finish at the inaugural Baja Nevada in Legacy Racing Association action later in May, in his most recent race outing of the year.
 
The extended layoff didn’t have an effect, though, as Beaver and co-driver Brittney Cardone pushed right back into contention for the win on the nearly 500-mile course. Battling at length all day with top class rivals in one of the most compelling class battles anywhere in the event, the team was at one point leading on corrected time, and never far off the top spot. Trent Beaver and Bryant Shontz would take over driving and co-driving duties after the halfway mark, bringing it home with a final time of 9:52:40.205. That time was less than two minutes off of Raschein’s winning time, underscoring just how close the fight was throughout the race.
 
From here, Beaver and the #2915 team prepare for the UTV Legends Championship, which takes the team to Laughlin, Nevada on September 9-12. The BITD season concludes back in Beaver’s hometown of Parker, Arizona on October 29-31 with the BlueWater Desert Challenge. In addition, stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more on Apple Podcasts this week.
 
Jim Beaver Motorsports is supported by General Tire, Vision Wheel, Polaris RZR, Rigid Industries, Fistful of Bourbon, GSP XTV Axles, DirtFish, Discount Tire, Gibson Exhaust, Rugged Radios, Pro Armor, HCR, Acronis, Impact Racing, Optimas Powersports, Northern Chill, Marwin Sports, and iRacing. For more information on Jim Beaver and the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, visit DownAndDirtyShow.com, follow @JimBeaver15 on all social media channels, and follow @DownAndDirtyShow on Instagram.
