WeatherTech Porsche Showing Its Mettle at Le Mans

Day or night, the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19 has the pace at Le Mans.

Three days after leading the GTE Pro class in Sunday’s test day for the 89th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the No. 79 Porsche was quick again in Wednesday’s night practice. That came after the car qualified seventh earlier Wednesday – missing the chance to advance to Hyperpole qualifying by one position.

Cooper MacNeil, the full-season No. 79 Porsche driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and fresh off a GT Le Mans (GTLM) class win Aug. 8 at Road America, is joined in the car this week by a pair of Porsche standouts, Le Mans winners and WeatherTech Championship GTLM season champions Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor.

The 30-year-old from Belgium, Vanthoor – also a winner at Road America on Aug. 8 in the GT Daytona (GTD) class – put down the top GTE Pro lap Wednesday night of 3 minutes, 49.018 seconds around the 8.467-mile Circuit de la Sarthe.

“Night practice went well, the WeatherTech Porsche is strong,” MacNeil, a two-time Le Mans podium finisher in GTE Am, said following the session. “We ended up being quickest tonight, which is always good for the team vibe. We have one more day of practice (Thursday) to keep tuning the car for Saturday. The team is working well together, so I am looking forward to a good race.”