MAVTV Motorsports Network Promotes Kevin Asbell to Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel

MAVTV Motorsports Network , the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, is pleased to announce the executive promotion of Kevin Asbell to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and General Counsel from his previous role as General Counsel of Lucas Oil Products, Inc. The announcement was made today by Lucas Oil’s President Morgan Lucas.

In his new role as COO, Asbell will be responsible for managing the day-to-day affairs of the network with direct accountability for operational planning, accounting, forecasting, administrative affairs, information technology and human resources. Additionally, he will continue to oversee the business and legal operations in relation to MAVTV while retaining his responsibilities as General Counsel of the network.