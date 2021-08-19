DeFrancesco heads to Andretti happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio

|
Miami-based Italian-Canadian racer Devlin DeFrancesco returns to Indy Lights competition this weekend with a new livery, new logo, new sponsor, new helmet, and suit design but the same impressive oval racing speed he demonstrated in 2020.
On his way to second place and rookie of the year honors in Indy Pro 2000 last year, DeFrancesco dominated the race at St. Louis' World Wide Technology Raceway - leading from pole to the checkered flag.
Last week in testing for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport at the 1.25-mile oval, DeFrancesco dominated the day by completing the most laps (265) and recording the fastest time with a lap of 157.619 mph.
The oval speed was not new, but DeFrancesco has taken the opportunity during the recent break in the calendar to introduce a host of new items, including the No.17 car's livery, his personal logo, plus his helmet and suit designs. All will be on display for the first time at World Wide Technology Raceway.
The 21-year-old's Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires campaign has also added additional corporate support with the Seattle, WA-based Jones Soda joining the team alongside clean-power company Powertap Hydrogen; Kimoa – the fashion, clothing, and accessories brand founded by Fernando Alonso; world-class racing simulator manufacturer AIS; Apple’s largest premium retail partner, Simply Mac; software and services company Fyllo and Sol Yoga.