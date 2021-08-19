Turn 3 Motorsport Resumes Indy Pro 2000 Season at Gateway Oval

After a month and a half long summer break, Turn 3 Motorsport will resume the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires season this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Situated just outside of St. Louis, the 1.25-mile track will host the second and final oval event of the year for the series.



Turn 3 Motorsport has proven to be quick at this circuit in previous years; last season, the team was fastest in two of the three pre-race test sessions with current Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires driver Danial Frost and almost captured the pole, ending up fourth in qualifying and fifth in the race.



At his oval racing debut in May, Indy Pro 2000 driver James Roe had one of his best showings of the season at Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Raceway, coming close to a top-three qualifying result and podium finish in the race. Results aside, the rookie demonstrated a natural adaptation to oval racing that when paired with the team’s competitive package will set a good foundation going into Round 13.



James Roe // #3 Topcon/Trintech // Indy Pro 2000 Championship

“I’m extremely excited to get back racing this weekend,” said James Roe. “The summer break was nice to be able to regroup and refocus, however, racing is what we are all here for, so it’s time to get back to business. This weekend’s oval is extremely fast compared to what we usually run, but we as a group are ready for the challenge. I’m looking forward to a strong finish to the year for myself, the team, and all of our partners.”



“I’m excited to get back on the oval with James,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “He did a great job at Lucas Oil Raceway for his first oval experience, and we will use that as a platform going into Gateway. We had a good test here a few weeks ago and got the mileage we needed to be comfortable going into the weekend. Over the past three seasons in the Indy Pro 2000 series, we as a team and myself as an engineer have had strong cars here, so hopefully we can have a strong showing here this weekend.”



This weekend’s Cooper Tires Indy Pro 2000 Oval Challenge of St. Louis will run alongside the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. On track activity begins with a promoter test day tomorrow followed by practice and qualifying on Friday and the 55-lap race event on Saturday. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.