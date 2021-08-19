How to Watch the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours Race This Saturday

Full MotorTrend App Broadcast Schedule (*All Times EDT)
Free Practice & Qualifying
MotorTrend App
Wednesday, August 18 at 12:45 PM
Free Practice Session 2
MotorTrend App
Wednesday, August 18 at 3:45 PM
Free Practice Session 3
MotorTrend App
Thursday, August 19 at 7:45 AM
Hyperpole
MotorTrend App
Thursday, August 19 at 2:45 PM
Free Practice Session 4
MotorTrend App
Thursday, August 19 at 3:55 PM
Warm Up
MotorTrend App
Saturday, August 21 at 5:10 AM
Pre-race Coverage
MotorTrend App
Saturday, August 21 at 9:15 AM
24 HOURS OF LE MANS - Race Begins
Streaming on the MotorTrend App (*Exclusively in the U.S. and Canada)
On television on MotorTrend TV (*Exclusively in the U.S.) and Velocity in Canada
Saturday, August 21 at 10:00 AM
For viewers in Canada, the practice and qualifying sessions will be available on the MotorTrend App in addition to the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, and linear TV viewers can catch the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS live on Velocity Canada beginning at 10 AM EDT on Saturday, August 21, 2020.