High School Students Test Drive Automotive Technician Training at NASCAR Technical Institute

Since program inception, NASCAR Tech has hosted more than 50 students. UTI launched Ignite nationwide in summer 2018 following a successful pilot program at campuses in Avondale (Phoenix), Ariz.; Houston, Texas; and Orlando, Fla. Participation has steadily increased nationwide from 57 students in its inaugural year to 511 students in 2019. Hundreds of high school juniors nationwide have now received state-of-the-industry STEM training at no cost through Ignite – and 60% of those students have enrolled to come back and attend UTI after they graduate high school.

NASCAR Tech graduate Dallas Hoover was part of the campus’ inaugural Ignite class. He said the course structure helped him understand what would be expected of him as a NASCAR Tech student, and what training to become an automotive technician would be like. He made the decision to attend NASCAR Tech after high school because of his Ignite experience, and he’s now thrilled to be working in the industry as a technician at a dealership near his hometown.

“I get to do what I like every day. I like working on the cars that come into our dealership,” said Hoover. “I definitely would tell high school students to take the Ignite program if they’re interested in cars. Ignite gives you a feel for the industry and the careers available. It’s free and you have to take those opportunities when they come your way.”

Ignite participants learn automotive basics as they complete courses, which provide an introduction to some of the programs completed by full-time UTI students. The Ignite curriculum allows students to explore career opportunities in the transportation field, receive hands-on training on today’s state-of-the-industry technologies and learn from UTI graduates and local employers about the career opportunities that may be available to trained technicians. Participants who complete the Ignite program are eligible to receive credit toward future UTI courses so that they can complete a UTI education and begin a career in the transportation sector more quickly.