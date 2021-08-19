Corvette Racing Keen to Renew Le Mans Love Affair

Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor, leaders and defending champions of the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will drive with Nicky Catsburg in the No. 63 Corvette C8.R. Milner, Nick Tandy and Alexander Sims will team in the No. 64 entry as Corvette looks to earn a Le Mans victory with its fourth different generation of car.

The C5.R version won the GTS class in 2001, ’02 and ’04. The C6.R was victorious in GT1 in 2005, ’06 and ’09, as well as in GTE Pro in 2011. The C7.R saw its lone Le Mans triumph in 2015 in GTE Pro.

Each of those previous generations was a front-engine model. This year marks the Le Mans debut of the mid-engine C8.R Corvette and it has already proven itself up to the endurance task. The Corvettes finished 1-2 at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.

Garcia and Corvette legend Oliver Gavin also took the car to the Six Hours of Spa in a Le Mans dress rehearsal this spring and finished fourth in GTE Pro.

Certainly, with Corvette’s longstanding track record, the expectations are high. At Le Mans, Garcia has a team-best three previous wins (two with Corvette). Milner has two wins with Corvette and Taylor one. Tandy was a 2015 Le Mans overall winner in the Le Mans Prototype 1 (LMP1) class.

Although a pair of Porsches topped the GTE Pro class Test Day practice chart Sunday in France, Garcia remains particularly encouraged about the Corvette’s chances at a ninth trophy.

“This car should be better (than previous generations) and that’s what we expect,’’ Garcia said. “We saw that at Spa, that we’re close to our competitors. So it was a good event for the team to get used to WEC rules and strategy. Now once we get to Le Mans, it should be an easier time to get into the mindset having been through it before.’’