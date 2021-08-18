Young’s Motorsports | Connor Mosack ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health System 200 Michigan Team Preview

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: For the second time this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Connor Mosack aboard their No. 02 Chevrolet SS.

Mosack returns to the team after making his debut at Dover’s Monster Mile in May, where he started 14th and utilized the 125-lap race to move forward in his stock car debut to take seventh at the checkered flag.

The effort led by veteran crew chief Eddie Troconis was not only a top-10 for Mosack but also a top-10 for the Tyler Young-led team in their ARCA East Series debut.

Meet Connor: Connor Mosack, 22, will drive the No. 02 Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet SS in Friday evening’s Henry Ford Health Systems 200.

A veteran of Motorsports, Mosack is a recent graduate of High Point University where he was on a presidential scholarship and earned a degree in business entrepreneurship.

Behind the scenes, Mosack is also a leader in his community. He organized a fundraiser for ContainIt, a student-led initiative that takes used shipping containers and turns them into transitional housing units. In its first year with Covenant Day School, it raised over $50,000.

He is also involved with the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation supporting kids with pediatric cancer.

Mosack’s Racing Career At A Glance: Mosack’s racing career began in 2017 in the INEX U.S. Legend Car ranks. Entering his first full season in 2018, the young driver needed just four races to earn his first victory, taking the fourth of five events in the 2018 Winter Nationals at Citrus County (Fla.) Speedway.

Racing in the Semi-Pro and Open Divisions, Mosack competed at Concord (N.C.) Speedway, the Summer Shootout Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway among other events. In 42 starts, Mosack earned 20 victories, 34 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes.

Among those was a sweep of the National events at Las Vegas, including the Road Course World Finals and Asphalt Nationals.

In 2019, Mosack joined JR Motorsports to compete in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour Series and competed for the championship in 2020.

In 10 starts, he earned three top-five, eight top-10s and finished sixth in the championship standings. With an average finish of 8.5, Mosack also earned Rookie of the Year Honors.

This season in addition to ARCA and Late Models, Mosack has competed in the Trans Am Racing Series by Pirelli where he has scored four podium finishes.

He is also a veteran of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

On The Car: For Mosack’s premier ARCA Series debut with Young’s Motorsports, Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear will serve as the primary partner of the No. 02 Chevrolet SS.

Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear is the first custom-fit underwear for men. Short for “tailored knickers,” Nic Tailor is superior quality underwear made to your specific body shape. We take into consideration butt size, groin size and everything that makes you, you.

When your underwear fits better, it feels better. Experience comfortable luxury underwear for all body types and dimensions.

Learn more at nictailor.com.

Calling The Shots: Guiding Mosack as crew chief of the No. 02 Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet is longtime crew chief Bruce Cook.

Cook is a veteran crew chief and leader in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series with a combined 225 starts and seven wins overall.

In the premier ARCA Menards Series, Cook has five starts as a crew chief, including leading Chad Finley to his first career ARCA victory at Nashville Fairgrounds (Tenn.) Speedway in April 2017.

Young’s Motorsports 2021 ARCA Season: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports expanded their team to include ARCA this season and has competed in five premier events entering Michigan.

Kicking off the year with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the team’s season highlights include back-to-back 12th place finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway with female driver Toni Breidinger at the wheel.

Additionally, the team made their ARCA Menards Series East debut in May with Mosack at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, earning a seventh-place finish after starting 14th for the team’s best finish in an ARCA sanctioned series.

