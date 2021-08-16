Writing your thoughts on paper can help you make sense of the world around you.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Christina Francine.

What was your first car? My first car was a 1975 Renaut. The thing vapor locked every time I tried to drive up a hill. My brother and cousin had to get out and push a few times.



What do you drive now? I now drive a 2020, candy-apple red Chevy Trax that goes up hills fine.



What is your dream car that you wish to own? I know it’s a car many women choose, but a sporty Mustang.



Do you see yourself ever buying a battery-operated car? Absolutely. I’ve test drove them and think more people need to use them to help our environment.



If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? The usual things: toiletries, a few changes of clothing, reading material.



What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? He’s a billionaire and entrepreneur that has made some differences.

