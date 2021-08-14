AACA Crowns Car of the Year at its 2021 Grand Nationals

The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), the world’s largest organization of its kind, held its annual Grand Nationals in New Ulm, Minnesota, this year. The event included AACA’s annual Zenith Award competition and its Grand Nationals car show. AACA’s annual Grand Nationals is always without question the Nation’s most diverse gathering of the finest restored vehicles in the country.

The Zenith award is presented to the finest restored vehicle shown at a National AACA event in the previous year. Zenith Award contenders were nominated by the AACA National Awards judging team. The 18 special hand-picked vehicles arrived in New Ulm, Minnesota, that Friday for the fifth annual Zenith Awards in the quest to be dubbed “Restoration of the Year.”

A team of AACA Senior Master Judges along with four industry guest judges spent a day evaluating all the vehicles for accuracy, precision and authenticity of restoration. Guest judges included Angelo Van Bogart (editor of Old Cars), Stephen Murphy (curator for the Driehaus Collection), Richard Lentinello (publisher of Crankshaft) and Graham Kozak of RM Sotheby’s.

When the team convened after evaluating the field, the 1917 Locomobile 48 Sportif Victoria by Farnham-Nelson owned by John McAlpin of Naples, NY, was crowned the 2021 Zenith Award winner. This car is believed to have been built for the Leggett Family (of Rexall Drug fame) and was delivered to their estate in Newport, RI. The exterior colors of the Locomobile match those used on Rexall Drug signs. The runner–up was a rare 1930 Ruxton Model C by Rauch & Lang owned by Cal & Dave High from Willow Street, PA. The Ruxton was America’s first front-drive automobile.

“Despite tough competition from each of the vehicles nominated, the Locomobile exemplified the Zenith Award as the finest restoration of the year and will wear that title well. The competing cars and owners were first-class – a real testament to the fine spirit of the hobby,” stated Tom Cox, AACA Board VP and the originator of the Zenith program.

During Saturday’s Grand Nationals, visitors strolled through more than 100 of the finest antique cars from a 1903 Holley Roadster to a 1989 Buick LeSabre Coupe, and everything in between. Remember, only the best-of-the-best could compete in this show – every car had already been shown at multiple AACA Nationals and won multiple awards including their Senior Award.

AACA President Jim Elliott concluded that, “The location of New Ulm, MN, provided a great setting for the 2021 Grand Nationals. A full field of antique vehicles from as early as 1903 through the most recent 1992 edition were exhibited during a picture-perfect day. Those attending the awards banquet were treated to a live oompah band as well as entertainment by the Narren of New Ulm. The presentation of the Grand National trophies concluded a truly fantastic weekend with many hoping to return to Minnesota in the near future.”

Click here to view the AACA Zenith Award program listing all of the cars in the competition. Click here to view the winners list from the AACA Grand Nationals show.

For more information on AACA, judging guidelines, National Awards or National Activities, visit www.aaca.org. Club membership is only $45 a year and includes our award-winning magazine, Antique Automobile. First-time members can try AACA out right now for the rest of the year for only $25! Just call 717-534-1910 today.