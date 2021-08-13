Sioux Chief to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Showdown Finale at Salem

Sioux Chief, the sponsor of the Sioux Chief Showdown that brings together teams from the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West to compete for a championship-within-the-championship on oval tracks one-mile in length and under as well as road courses, has announced entitlement sponsorship of the race that will determine the Showdown champion. The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Salem Speedway is set for Saturday, October 2, and will take place on the series’ official throwback weekend which will coincide with the series’ 106th race on the imposing high banks.

“There is a lot of energy around the Sioux Chief Showdown this season, and it’s great to put this piece of the puzzle in place,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Sioux Chief has been a great partner over the years, and they have shown a huge commitment to the racers that compete with us in the Showdown. For some, it’s the first time they have been eligible to compete for a championship with us and it gives them a lot of valuable experience that will benefit them into the future. The fans at Salem Speedway are very enthusiastic and knowledgeable about ARCA Menards Series racing and whether they are camping out in the rolling hills on the property or driving in for the day, it will be a lot of fun for everyone to enjoy the ARCA Throwback race and see us to crown the Showdown champion.”

“The Sioux Chief Showdown provides an opportunity for teams to bring cars from coast to coast to compete for a unique series championship of 10 races,” said Joe Ismert, president of Sioux Chief Manufacturing. “All of the races are open for all drivers to compete and as the summer heats up- so does the Showdown. The Showdown championship could be on the line, but no matter the outcome a champion will be crowned at the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Salem Speedway.”

Sam Mayer won the 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown championship with five wins, including three at Toledo Speedway, one at Lebanon I-44 Speedway, and an ARCA Menards Series/NASCAR Camping World Truck Series sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway. He finished second in the finale, also the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Memphis International Raceway, behind race winner Ty Gibbs. Gibbs, the current ARCA Menards Series championship leader after 13 of the 20 races in 2021, is the most recent winner at Salem, leading 196 of 200 laps en route to the victory in September 2019. From 2015 through 2019, the Showdown was known as the Short Track Challenge, with champions including Kyle Weatherman, Chase Briscoe, Austin Theriault, Sheldon Creed, and Christian Eckes.

Sioux Chief Manufacturing, one of America’s leading rough plumbing component manufacturers, is in the second year of a three-year agreement to be the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown in 2021 and was the sponsor of ARCA’s former Short Track Challenge since 2017.

The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 will be televised live on MAVTV and streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. For ticket information, please visit SalemSpeedway.com or TrackEnterprises.com. For series news and event updates, including living timing & scoring for all ARCA Menards Series events, visit ARCARacing.com.

