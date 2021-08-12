Wiseco Celebrates 80 Years with a Two-Stroke Bike Giveaway

Wiseco is proudly celebrating its 80th year manufacturing performance pistons by getting back to our roots and giving away a brand-new Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke in partnership with Road 2 Recovery. One lucky rider will win an off-road built YZ250 equipped with some of the best components industry-leading companies have to offer to create an ultimate off-road two-stroke machine.

 

Not only is this in celebration of Wiseco’s anniversary, but more importantly to help fellow riders and the off-road community. Wiseco has partnered with Road 2 Recovery to host the 80th Anniversary two-stroke giveaway. Road 2 Recovery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping injured professional riders and other action sports professional athletes with both financial assistance and emotional and spiritual support for the individuals and their families.

 

“Road 2 Recovery is dedicated to supporting injured professional athletes in our industry. This new partnership with Wiseco for their 80th Anniversary gives us the ability to further our mission by raising much-needed funds and helping us educate a new audience on our foundation,” said Lori Armistead, Director of Marketing and PR for Road 2 Recovery. “We are honored to be a part of this sweepstakes and Wiseco’s 80th anniversary celebration.”

 

All entries to win the bike are available through donations made at WinWiseco80.com benefitting Road 2 Recovery. Donations can be made through a single sweepstakes entry purchase or through the purchase of exclusive Wiseco 80th apparel. During the sweepstakes, the purchase of Wiseco 80th apparel can not only increase each entrants’ chances of winning, but will also directly benefit the Road 2 Recovery fund.

 

“80 years is an incredible accomplishment for Wiseco and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate that with all our fellow riders, racers, and enthusiasts,” commented Scott Highland, Director of Powersports for Wiseco. “Wiseco wouldn’t be where it is today without the contributions and support of countless dedicated employees and customers. We’re proud to have the opportunity to give back to our off-road community through Road 2 Recovery and we can’t thank them enough for their partnership!”

 

The Wiseco 80th anniversary two-stroke giveaway is open for entry August 11th, 2021 and will close December 10th, 2021, after which the winner will be announced and contacted shortly. Visit WinWiseco80.com for complete details and follow Wiseco on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook for more updates.

