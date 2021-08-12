Keegan Kincaid Ready to Reclaim Pro 2 Points Lead at Bark River

Professional off-road racer Keegan Kincaid will take the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel Pro 2 truck to Bark River International Raceway for the first time in two years this weekend, as the Michigan track hosts the penultimate event of the 2021 Championship Off-Road schedule. After COVID-19 protocols forced the popular track to give up its race date last year, the return to Bark River is sure to be a popular one—especially for Kincaid, who enters the weekend looking to reclaim the top spot in the standings after an untimely DNF in the previous event at Dirt City Motorplex.

“I can’t wait to get back on track at Bark River this weekend!” said Kincaid. “We had some tough luck at Dirt City, but I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to get us back on top of the standings than coming back here. This track has a little bit of everything, so it’s always been one of my favorites to race, and after we overcame adversity last time out to get back on the podium, we’ve got our mojo back. We’re ready to take care of business and get back on top of the podium!”