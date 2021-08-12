Tune-in Alert! Mission Foods New York Short Track presented by Mad Max Indian Motorcycle LIVE on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Tomorrow and Saturday

Progressive American Flat Track returns to Weedsport Speedway for a doubleheader weekend. The Mission Foods New York Short Track presented by Mad Max Indian Motorcycle I & II begin tomorrow, Friday, August 13 and continue on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

 

The action for all three of Progressive AFT's classes - Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle, AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines and AFT Singles - will kick off at 3:15 p.m. ET (12:15 p.m. PT) on both Friday and Saturday.

 

For only $1.99 a month, fans can tune into unlimited heart-pumping race action with the AFT package on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

 

Sign up for TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold today at www.nbcsports.com/gold/trackpass.

 

Looking to watch Progressive AFT action live internationally (including Canada)? Click here.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com

 

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

