Busy Week for Mia Chapman Includes Vegas to Reno Entry, Red Bulletin Feature

Those looking for a more in-depth dive into Chapman’s career can check out “ Daughter of the Desert ,” which appears in the latest print issue of The Red Bulletin and can be read online now. In the piece, Chapman talks about her career up to this point, and why she’s not keen on trading dirt for asphalt in her competitive pursuits anytime soon. The story is written by TRB deputy editor Nora O’Donnell, with original photography of Chapman in action and from the race shop by Yve Assad. “So many amazing things are happening right now!” said Chapman. “I’m really excited to get back in the Best in the Desert chase with my first attempt at Vegas to Reno. We’re in a great spot in the championship this far into my second season, and I’m hoping to make it even better with a good finish. On top of all that, I’m beyond grateful to all the amazing people at The Red Bulletin for sharing my story and inspiring the next generation of female racers to join me in action!” Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno runs on Friday, with Chapman set to start seventh in the UTV Production class. Be sure to follow @miaaa.chapman on Instagram for behind the scenes content before and during both race weekend, as well as all of Mia’s endeavors both in and out of the cockpit. Mia Chapman is supported by Red Bull, R-N-R Steel, Yokohama, Kicker Performance Audio, Walker Evans Racing, Vision Wheel, Rigid Industries, Jim Beaver’s Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Action Sports Canopies, Muzzys, Sparco, DynoJet, AiM Sports, Xtreme Racing Fabrication, and Rugged Radios. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on Facebook Twitter , and Instagram