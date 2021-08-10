Nine Live Races, Four Season Premieres and Special Programming Featured this Month on the Motorsports Network With an Additional 14 Events Covered Live on MAVTV PLUS

Though August typically means the summer season is winding down, MAVTV Motorsports Network is kicking things into high gear with a month full of live motorsports racing and automotive entertainment. Getting things started is a special mini-marathon of Stacey David’s GearZ on Sunday, August 1. Episodes of the highly entertaining and educational automotive series are scheduled to air every Sunday in August from 9:30 am ET to 1:00 pm ET. Following the mini-marathon on Sunday, August 1 is live coverage of MotoAmerica’s Supersport class from Brainerd International Raceway at 2:00 pm ET.



Two days later, MAVTV is set to give sports car fans the fast-paced action they crave with a new season of GT4 America premiering on Tuesday, August 3 at 10:00 am ET. A new season of FIA Karting, which features future karting prospects and current stars, airs Saturday, August 7 at 4:00 pm ET. Monday, August 9 at 7:00 pm ET features a special telecast of the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame. Monday, August 9 also marks the debut of a new Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) season. The new season of the nation’s most competitive winged sprint car series airs at 9:00 pm ET.



Racing then makes its return to MAVTV with three different race series scheduled to air on Saturday, August 14 beginning with live first moto coverage of round eight of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship airing at 1:00 pm ET. Race fans can then tune in at 7:00 pm ET for day one coverage of round seven of the MotoAmerica series from Pittsburgh International Race Complex. To end the day, MAVTV is providing fans with a live broadcast of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, from Florence Speedway, at 9:30 pm ET. Day two coverage of MotoAmerica’s rising stars competing in the Supersport class is scheduled to air Sunday, August 15 at 1:00 pm ET.



The ARCA Menards Series, America’s premier stock car racing series, returns to MAVTV this month with live broadcasts scheduled for Friday, August 20 at 6:00 pm ET and Sunday, August 22 at 2:30 pm ET. Sprinkled in between the four-wheel racing is live first moto coverage of the Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday, August 21 at 1:00 pm ET.



To close out this month’s broadcast schedule, the Motorsports Network is giving fans three straight days of wheel-to-wheel action, starting with a new season of the Ultimate Karting Championship on Friday, August 27 at 5:00 pm ET. Saturday, August 28 MAVTV will broadcast live coverage of Pro Motocross’ 250 and 450 class first motos from Ironman Raceway at 1:00 pm ET. Race enthusiasts can then tune in on Sunday, August 29 at 3:00 pm ET to watch the last live ARCA Menards Series broadcast of the month, this time from Milwaukee Mile.