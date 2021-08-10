Stream Every Angle and Hour of the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS With a Customizable Multi-Screen Experience Only on the MotorTrend App Beginning Saturday, August 21 at 9 AM EDT / 6 AM PDT

MotorTrend, in partnership with Discovery owned Eurosport, is offering fans in the U.S. and Canada every angle and hour of the most exciting, most celebrated automotive race in the world, the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS. Starting Saturday, August 21 at 9 AM EDT / 6 AM PDT, the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, will house every hour of the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS including traditional, live flag-to-flag coverage, and a customizable, multi-camera viewing experience that takes fans inside the race like never before with multiple feeds and eight selectable race car dash cameras.

In the runup to race day fans will have access to a unique library of 24 HOURS OF LE MANS programming on the MotorTrend App starting with live coverage of practice and qualifying sessions on Wednesday, August 18. Additionally, fans can access highlight videos and behind-the-scenes moments from previous 24 HOURS OF LE MANS races to experience the history of the world’s most demanding race. Please see below for MotorTrend’s full, live broadcast schedule for the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS.

Full 24 HOURS OF LE MANS Broadcast Schedule (*All Times EDT)

Free Practice & Qualifying

MotorTrend App

Wednesday, August 18 at 12:45 PM

Free Practice Session 2

MotorTrend App

Wednesday, August 18 at 3:45 PM

Free Practice Session 3

MotorTrend App

Thursday, August 19 at 7:45 AM

Hyperpole

MotorTrend App

Thursday, August 19 at 2:45 PM

Free Practice Session 4

MotorTrend App

Thursday, August 19 at 3:55 PM

Warm Up

MotorTrend App

Saturday, August 21 at 5:10 AM

Pre-race Coverage

MotorTrend App

Saturday, August 21 at 9:00 AM

24 HOURS OF LE MANS - Race Begins

Streaming on the MotorTrend App (*Exclusively in the U.S. and Canada)

On television on MotorTrend TV (*Exclusively in the U.S.) and Velocity in Canada

Saturday, August 21 at 10:00 AM

For viewers in Canada, the practice and qualifying sessions will be available on the MotorTrend App in addition to the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, and linear TV viewers can catch the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS live on Velocity Canada beginning at 10 AM EDT on Saturday, August 21, 2020.

The MotorTrend App is the place to be all year long for automotive entertainment with live coverage of motorsports’ biggest races such as the FIA World Endurance Championship, Australian Supercars, Dakar Rally, and more than 8,700 episodes of world-leading automotive series and specials including TOP GEAR AMERICA, the most complete collection of classic “TOP GEAR” (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one through 27), the all-new KEVIN HART’S MUSCLE CAR CREW and MOTOR MYTHBUSTERS, the hit docuseries NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE, plus every season of WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, BITCHIN’ RIDES, IRON RESURRECTION, TEXAS METAL and many more.

The MotorTrend App is available across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices, as well as media players and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, in addition to Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms, and on the web.

The 24 HOURS OF LE MANS is produced for the MotorTrend App and MotorTrend TV by Eurosport. For MotorTrend, David Lee is vice president of production and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group.