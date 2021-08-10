2021 Springfield Mile Marks Final Year for Kiesow Racing/IMDA Promotions

Racing News
Tuesday, Aug 10 88
2021 Springfield Mile Marks Final Year for Kiesow Racing/IMDA Promotions

The Springfield Mile is pleased to announce new event promoters for 2022.  After four decades of successful event promotion, Kiesow Racing and IMDA are pleased to pass the torch to Jared and Nichole Mees of Mees Promotions.

 

Kiesow Racing and IMDA have promoted this legendary race since 1981, taking great pride in many accomplishments through the years.  Such accomplishments include 78 national Mile events, 16 national TT’s and 16 national Short Tracks at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

 

“We proudly supported the sport for 40 years and have amazing memories and even more amazing friends because of it,” said Tommra Kiesow of Kiesow Racing. 

 

The IMDA and Kiesow Racing would like to thank the team that has been so dedicated and helpful in making these events a success.

 

The future of this iconic event has been entrusted to Mees Promotions. Bringing years of experience as racers and promoters to this event, Jared and Nichole Mees are uniquely set to continue the legacy of flat track’s crown jewel. Adding to their experience promoting the wildly successful Lima Half-Mile, both Jared and Nichole have raced at the Springfield Mile, were engaged and subsequently married there. 

 

“We wish them many years of success at Springfield and we look forward to being there watching in the stands,” said Kiesow. “The IMDA members and us at Kiesow Racing hope to see all the familiar faces at this year’s race as we end a 40 year run at Springfield. Thank you all!”

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« IMSA Launches Diverse Driver Development Scholarship Program As the No. 60 Acura Keeps Searching, Bill Auberlen Keeps Surging »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top