Castroneves To Receive Special Bronze Brick Thursday at IMS

Racing News
Tuesday, Aug 10
Helio Castroneves will receive a special honor for becoming the fourth four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 when he is presented with a bronze brick Thursday, Aug. 12 during a “Welcome Back Happy Hour” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The event takes place from 5-7 p.m. (ET) outside of Gate 1 at IMS.

Castroneves is returning to race at IMS for the first time this weekend since he joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears in one of the most exclusive clubs in global motorsports. Castroneves will drive for Meyer Shank Racing, with which he won the “500,” on Saturday in the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on the IMS road course.

The event is open to the public, with live music for all and Big Machine Spiked Coolers sampling for adults 21 and over. IMS President J. Douglas Boles will conduct a public question-and-answer session with Castroneves, who also will be available for media interviews.

