Ferran Cardús to Ride WBR Suzuki at Weedsport Speedway

Wally Brown Racing announced to that the team will field an additional bike at the upcoming Mission Foods New York Short Track I & II presented by Mad Max Indian Motorcycle in Weedsport, N.Y. this weekend (Aug 13 & 14). Spanish Pro Rider Ferran Cardús will pilot the team's second race bike.

Cardús has been riding for Bullet Strong Racing throughout the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track season at a limited number of races. He competed at the Port Royal Half-Mile and also at the Atlanta Super TT where he scored an impressive 3rd place finish. In his home country of Spain he is often astride a Suzuki and it seems a natural fit for Cardús to team up with WBR while racing in the U.S.

"I'm really happy and thankful that Ferran has the opportunity to race for Wally Brown Racing in New York," said Brad Baker of Bullet Strong Racing. "I think Ferran and the team will work well together and have the capability to run up front."

"Because of Cardús' relationship with Suzuki, Brad inquired if we would be interested in working with him," said Wally Brown, team owner of Wally Brown Racing. "It feels like the right time to bring in an additional rider. This experience will provide data that allows us to keep building our program. We've got the resources to manage two bikes and hope the experience will be beneficial for both Cardús and full-time rider Trent Lowe."

