Ferran Cardús to Ride WBR Suzuki at Weedsport Speedway

Racing News
Tuesday, Aug 10 147
Ferran Cardús to Ride WBR Suzuki at Weedsport Speedway

Wally Brown Racing announced to that the team will field an additional bike at the upcoming Mission Foods New York Short Track I & II presented by Mad Max Indian Motorcycle in Weedsport, N.Y. this weekend (Aug 13 & 14). Spanish Pro Rider Ferran Cardús will pilot the team's second race bike. 

 

Cardús has been riding for Bullet Strong Racing throughout the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track season at a limited number of races. He competed at the Port Royal Half-Mile and also at the Atlanta Super TT where he scored an impressive 3rd place finish. In his home country of Spain he is often astride a Suzuki and it seems a natural fit for Cardús to team up with WBR while racing in the U.S. 

 

"I'm really happy and thankful that Ferran has the opportunity to race for Wally Brown Racing in New York," said Brad Baker of Bullet Strong Racing. "I think Ferran and the team will work well together and have the capability to run up front."

 

"Because of Cardús' relationship with Suzuki, Brad inquired if we would be interested in working with him," said Wally Brown, team owner of Wally Brown Racing. "It feels like the right time to bring in an additional rider. This experience will provide data that allows us to keep building our program. We've got the resources to manage two bikes and hope the experience will be beneficial for both Cardús and full-time rider Trent Lowe."

 

For more information, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com.

 

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Legendary Motorsports Broadcaster Jenkins Dies at 73 Castroneves To Receive Special Bronze Brick Thursday at IMS »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top