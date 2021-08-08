Eddie Tafoya Jr. USAC Indiana Sprint Week Recap

Fast rising Southern California sprint car driving star Eddie Tafoya Jr. headed to the Midwest to contest the tough “Indiana Sprint Week” for the second consecutive season in late July. The series matched the young California driver against more than 50 of the nation’s top non wing sprint car drivers on seven different tracks in nine days. The schedule was altered when the first night of the series was wiped out due to rain after qualifying. A rain date was added and that meant the series was seven nights of racing in only eight days! Tafoya’s results are listed below.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. picture courtesy of Doug Allen.

July 23 Gas City I69 Speedway: 10th fastest of 25 in his qualifying flight with a time of 12.241. That made him 24th fastest out of 50 cars before the rains came, ending the show.

July 24 Kokomo Speedway: 13th fastest of 27 in his qualifying flight with a time of 13.525. That made him 28th fastest of the 53 cars on hand. 10th in the B Main

July 25 Lawrenceburg Speedway: 16th fastest of 20 in his qualifying flight with a time of 14.624. That made him 33rd fastest of the 41 cars on hand. 6th in heat. 1st in the C Main. 15th in the B Main.

July 26 Gas City I69 Speedway: 14th fastest of 23 in his qualifying flight with a time of 12.217. That made him 27th fastest of the 46 cars on hand. 7th in heat. 13th in B main.

July 28 Terre Haute A.T.: 18th fastest of 36 cars with a time of 20.736. 3rd in his heat. 22nd in A main.

July 29 Lincoln Park Speedway: 12th fastest of 23 cars in his qualifying flight with a time of 13.349. That made him 27th fastest of the 47 cars on hand. 7th in heat. 10th in B main.

July 30 Bloomington Speedway: 31st fastest of 36 cars in qualifying with a time of 11.991. 9th in heat. 8th in B main.

July 31 Tri-State Speedway: 12th fastest of the 19 cars in his qualifying flight with a time of 14.243. That made him 19th of the 37 cars on hand. 4th in his heat. 22nd in the A Main.

“Indiana Sprint Week was full of ups and downs,” Tafoya told his followers on Instagram. “We made the best of it, made a few shows and continue sharpening our tools. Back out there in a few weeks at the Kokomo Speedway for the Smackdown.”

Making the tough main events at the Terre Haute Action Track and the Tri-State Speedway was the on track highlights of the trip. Unfortunately, both ended far too early. After starting 20th at Terre Haute, Tafoya was moving forward. He was 16th when a lap nine tangle with another car and a tip over knocked him out of competition. At Tri-State Speedway, an early three-car crash in front of him left him nowhere to go. He got collected up in the jumble, thus ending his night before it really got started.

Eddie Tafoya PR