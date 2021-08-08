Last Lap Pass Elevates Giovanni Scelzi To Glory In The 31st My Place Hotels 360 Nationals Presented By Great Southern Bank

The last lap is the one that matters, and the final lap of the 31st annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank was one for the ages as California’s Giovanni Scelzi worked by Daryn Pittman for the $15,000 payday.

“I was running as hard as I could. My car was unbelievable,” said a nearly breathless Scelzi. “I love Bernie (Stuebgen). I can’t believe it. To win a crown jewel like this is unbelievable. I love this place. Pittman was so good on the bottom; I just never gave up. He’s such a smart racer. He broke my momentum going into one, and luckily I could drive back underneath him.”

Getting past Swindell Speedlab No. 39 for a moment just prior to the race’s only stoppage on Lap 12 for the tipped No. 21 of Brian Brown, the pass didn’t stick to the front straightaway with Pittman bringing the field back to life.

Getting some room over the No. 18, Scelzi worked varying lines around the half-mile oval with the top of one and two a constant. Starting to diamond off the fourth turn as the race drew into the closing lap, the gap between the top two closed rapidly.

Stealing the lead on Lap 23, the battle was tooth and nail, with Pittman retaking the point on Lap 24 by less than four-tenths of a second.

Back to the cushion, Scelzi shot into a wheel-to-wheel battle down the back straightaway. Running up on a slower car in the final two turns, Gio held the No. 39 to the bottom, keeping him from being able to slide and clear through the fourth turn, causing Pittman to bobble off the berm and allow Gio the advantage to the checkered flag by 0.579-seconds.

Holding on for second, the battle for third went the way of Justin Henderson, with Shane Golobic ending up fourth. Rolling up from 12th, Australia’s Brooke Tatnell was fifth.

Sixth went to Sam Hafertepe, Jr. with Clint Garner seventh. From 11th, Scott Bogucki was the second Australian in the top ten with an eighth-place finish. Terry McCarl was ninth, with Tyler Courtney earning Hard Charger honors with a run from 19th to tenth.

Three consolation features were contested before the SawBlade.com A-Feature, with Cory Eliason winning the BMRS B-Feature. The Hoosier Tire C-Feature went to Michael Faccinto, with Matt Covington winning the Smiley’s Racing Products D-Feature. The 2021 Rookie of the year was New Jersey’s, Kyle Reinhardt. The overall field of drivers was 90 for the 2021 event.

